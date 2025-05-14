The Australian Medical Professionals Society, in collaboration with the Australian Doctors Federation. held a conference on May 05 , 2025, entitled: The misdeeds of AHPRA. Opening remarks:

Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency was founded in 2010, is Queensland based and in control of fifteen medical boards. There is conflict of interest for some of the board members. It has engineered a system where doctors are the servants of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

My notes of most speakers:

Sen. Malcolm Roberts: A return to a stated based system is required.

David Gardner: (previous C.E.O. and now independent lawyer) Needs to be evidence based - not anecdotal, and not personal. It should focus on the real problem. A poor decision quickly is better than a good decision slowly.

Prof. Nikolai Petrovsky: (inventor of Spikeogen covid vaccine) AHPRA is about coercion rather truth.

Dr. Vivek Eranki: It has annual revenue of M$317, and pay roll of M$193

Prof. Roy Beran: It intends to minimise standards and consistency. State-based registration is disadvantageous.

Katie Ashby-Koppens: In literature it is shown to be a WHO collaborating centre. WHO pandemic treaty must be rejected by July19, 2025.

Mei-Khing Loo: (wife of Dr Yap, who committed suicide) ten years of persecution by AHPRA - control and instill fear. Lack of fairness, balance and accountability.

Wayne Duffy: (accountant assisting Loo). In representations to politicians, shown no respect. Complaint made to Federal Ombudsman. Deaths must be reported to government safety body, therefor Dr Yap suicide should have been notified by AHPRA to them, but a state body is not able to investigate a Federal body.

Prof. Hans Peter Dietz: Everything we build turns into a bureaucratic nightmare. All systems tend to become more complex.

Panel discussion: Gender medicine is abhorrent. AHPRA is a bigger threat to patients, than it is to doctors. with an intended destruction of medical culture. The previous state system was superior.

Dr. Peter Callan: Inconsistent standards. AHPRA & TGA destroy the doctors that patients depend on.

Prof. William Braun: It is inherently incompetent and misguided. The time to complete the complaint process is excessive. Personal experience of five years. Accusal then silence. Concerns are fabricated. Guilty until proven innocent. There will always be an expert opinion which is contrary to the truth. A system which responds to fear instead of facts. We owe it to the next generation to dismantle this hierarchy.

Dr. Amira Mahboub: Unjustified complaints and baseless accusations lacking evidence. Investigation is only at their discretion, and are not under the auspices of Federal Govt. Have allowed complainants to be ‘weaponised’ against doctors. ‘Coverup’ of wrongful complaints against doctors.

Dr. Chris Davis: Results in doctors retiring early. The UK has recognised that ‘quangos’ perform badly, and is disbanding them.

Dr. Brian Walker MP: It is only the perception of truth that matters to politicians. There is no oversight of them, and no government control of this quango.

Greg Finlayson: Is controlled by a council of state health ministers, and the Federal Ombudsman has no jurisdiction. Ref: Appeal to Supreme Court; Shah v. Medical Board of Aust (2022) - protection of the public interest.

Dr. Paul Oosterhuis: on Sept 03, 2021, was suspended because of comments about covid vaccines on his facebook post.

Dr. Gary Fettke: They are incompetent, malignant and dysfunctional, and are a proxy for vested interests. Senate enquiries are useful.

Dr. Judy Wilyman: They told doctors that any comment of an anti-vaccine nature, would lead to de-registration.

Bob Kemnitz is a member of AMPS, in the category of public supporter.